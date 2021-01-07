EAST FALMOUTH, Mass. – The Honorable Dr. Nelson Madore passed away at his home in East Falmouth, Mass., on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020. He was 77.

Born June 7, 1943, to proud parents Adrien and Odile (Deschaine) Madore in Winterville, Nelson grew up surrounded by love from his parents, four brothers, three sisters and extended family. His early years in Aroostook County were full of cherished memories he spoke of often throughout his life. Nelson would go on to be educated in Eagle Lake and graduate from Fort Kent Community High School in 1961.

Nelson entered the U.S. Army in 1962 proudly serving his country as a Green Beret, Paratrooper, and member of the 101st Airborne Division and would continue as a staunch supporter of the U.S. Military and its efforts to honor and protect the United States.

After earning his B.S. and M.A. at University of Maine Orono, Nelson taught French in Milo, and for 40 years as professor of history, government, and management at Thomas College, in Waterville.

Nelson proudly served Waterville’s Ward 7 as school board member and chairman. This would be encouragement for a book he would co-edit, “Voyages: A Maine Franco-American Reader”. Nelson served Waterville constituents for five years as mayor.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Adrien and Odile; brothers, Ervin, Reynold, Gilman, and Clayton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Paula (Franzen) Madore, currently of East Falmouth, Mass.; daughter Ginny Madore, of East Falmouth, Mass., daughter Maren Madore and son-in-law Eric Reddy, of Lynn, Mass., sister Verna Madore, sister Greta Madore and Maureen LeClair of Albion, sister Mae (Madore) and brother-in-law Richard Landesman of Milford, N.H., sister-in-law Mary Madore of Corrales, N.M.; several much-loved cousins, godsons, and a host of extended Madore, Deschaine, and Franzen family members.

A proper celebration of life will be held at a later time in Summer 2021 so all people who loved Nelson can safely be together to share personal anecdotes and celebrate this incredible man.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following three:

Dr. Nelson Madore Scholarship Endowment at Thomas College;

Alpha Gamma Delta Leadership Scholarship Endowment at

Thomas College.

Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org, Nelson Madore memorial page.

