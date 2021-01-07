WATERVILLE – Raymond Eugene Libold, 85, passed unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Ray was born in Altoona, Pa. on Sept. 19, 1935, the son of Edward Libold and Ruth Updike. He grew up and graduated from school in Tyrone, Pa.

He held many positions over the years, the ones he was most proud of were his military service for the United States Air Force where he retired as a MSGT on Jan. 31, 1976 with 22 years of service, his employment with Cianbro Corporation and also worked for a Computer Wiring Company in Massachusetts.

His favorite pastimes were traveling with Althea, attending multiple gospel concerts, bowling, golfing and playing cards/pool with all his friends at the Waterville Elks Lodge 905.

Ray is survived by his wife of 66 years, Althea Mary (Smith) Libold; sister, Sharon Turnbaugh of Pennsylvania; son, Robert Libold of Virginia, son, Bryan Libold and wife Mary, daughter, Arlene (Libold) Jones and son, Steven Libold and fiancée Patty Paradis, all of Waterville; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

A private graveyard service and burial will be held in the spring.

Special thanks to the Waterville Police Department and Gallant Funeral Home during our time of loss.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the deceased name to:

Waterville Elks

905 Veteran Committee,

76 Industrial St.,

Waterville, ME 04901

