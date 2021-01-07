Skowhegan Outdoors has announced its activities for the month of January.

• Lakewood Cross-Country Clinic & Ski, a back-to-the-basics clinic on cross-country skiing, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Lakewood Golf Course, 803 Lakewood Road, Madison.

The clinic will include technique, healthy warm-up activities, and games to practice getting comfortable on skinny skis. This clinic will be great for those on skis for the first time, and those looking for a refresh.

This clinic is currently full but participants are being accepted on a waitlist.

• Family Nature Scavenger Hunt, a family-friendly event in Coburn Woods, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Jan. 16. The scavenger hunt is appropriate for all ages and will teach how to identify local, natural elements as a Skowhegan Outdoors facilitator guides participants through the Coburn Woods trail system, Russell Road, Skowhegan.

• Campfire Cooking Clinic: Cinnamon Rolls is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Lake George Regional Park East, 10 Main St., Canaan. Skowhegan Outdoors facilitators will lead participants through the basics of cooking over a campfire while baking dutch oven cinnamon rolls. Everyone will take home a cinnamon roll and recipe to enjoy and re-create on their next adventure.

• Moxie Falls Snowshoe, a snowshoe stroll to Moxie Falls in The Forks, will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. Participants will meet at the Main Street Skowhegan office, 48 Court St., at 9 a.m. and then caravan to the trailhead. During this outing, the outdoor recreation facilitators will share their expertise and offer tips for experienced and novice snowshoers alike

• Starry Night Hike, a starlit walk in the woods, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Lake George Regional Park West, 10 Main St., Canaan. Participants will walk (or snowshoe) through the trails, and stop along the way to enjoy the starry night sky.

• Family Sled Day with R.E.A.C.H. After School Program through 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Lake George Regional Park West, 10 Main St., Canaan. Enjoy Lake George and hot cocoa with the community. There will be plenty of sleds, snowshoes, and cocoa to go around, just make sure to preregister in advance to reserve a spot because it is anticipated this program will quickly fill up.

• Yankee Woodlot Snowshoe Stroll, a refreshing snowshoe stroll will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Yankee Woodlot, 7 County Drive, Skowhegan. Outdoor Recreation facilitators will guide participants along the Yankee Woodlot Trail. During this outing, guides will share their expertise and offer tips for experienced and novice snowshoers alike. This trail is perfect for all ages and skill levels and is pet friendly.

For more information and to sign up, visit skowheganoutdoors.com.

