Murderers, crooks, thieves and liars. These are the qualities of the people that President Trump has just pardoned.

Given Trump’s own actions and qualities it seems clear that he will pardon himself; he fits right in with a group of crooks, thieves and liars. (Also mass murder, if one counts the more than 350,000 Americans dead from COVID-19).

Bruce Letsch

West Gardiner

