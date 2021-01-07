Murderers, crooks, thieves and liars. These are the qualities of the people that President Trump has just pardoned.
Given Trump’s own actions and qualities it seems clear that he will pardon himself; he fits right in with a group of crooks, thieves and liars. (Also mass murder, if one counts the more than 350,000 Americans dead from COVID-19).
Bruce Letsch
West Gardiner
