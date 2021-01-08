The human body typically retains a robust immune response to the coronavirus for at least eight months after an infection, and potentially much longer, researchers said in a study published in the journal Science. About 90 percent of the patients studied showed lingering, stable immunity, the study found.

The review of blood samples from nearly 200 patients also saw that multiple elements of the immune system — not just antibodies — continued to be effective at recognizing and responding to the virus.

The authors of the new study said they believe their findings would apply to the United Kingdom variant as well as the more common coronavirus. The reason: The immune responses target hundreds of different pieces of the virus, few of which are affected by the mutations seen so far. The consensus is that the coronavirus would need a tremendous number of transmission-enhancing mutations in concert to evade natural or vaccine-induced immunity.

WHO says 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine can be delayed

GENEVA — World Health Organization experts have issued recommendations saying that the interval between administration of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be extended to up to six weeks.

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization, known as SAGE, formally published guidance Friday saying that an interval of 21 to 28 days between the first and second doses is recommended.

But the U.N. health agency also noted that “a number of countries face exceptional circumstances of vaccine supply constraints combined with a high disease burden,” and some have considered postponing the administration of second doses as a way to expand the number of people initially immunized.

WHO said this “pragmatic approach” could be considered as a response to “exceptional epidemiological circumstances.” It said that countries seeking to extend the interval should make sure that vaccinated patients still have access to a second dose.

“WHO’s recommendation at present is that the interval between doses may be extended up to 42 days (6 weeks), on the basis of currently available clinical trial data,” it said, adding: “Should additional data become available on longer intervals between doses, revision of this recommendation will be considered.”

WHO also said no data is available yet on the interchangeability of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with other COVID-19 vaccines. It also cited a lack of evidence about whether vaccination reduces the risk of transmission of the virus to other people.

California issuing waivers to increase nurse-to-patient ratios as hospitals slammed

SAN FRANCISCO — Facing a massive surge in coronavirus cases, California has been issuing waivers allowing hospitals to temporarily bypass the nation’s only strict nurse-to-patient ratios.

Nurses say that being forced to take on more patients is pushing them to the brink of burnout and affecting patient care.

At least 250 of about 400 hospitals in California have been granted 60-day waivers. They allow ICU nurses to care for three instead of two people and emergency room nurses to oversee six patients instead of three.

Nurses in other states have demanded law-mandated ratios like those in California but so far have failed to get them.

Britain to require a negative test from anyone entering country

U.K. will require travelers to test negative, a move critics say is long overdue

Anyone traveling to Britain will now have to prove that they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the past 72 hours, authorities announced Friday, leading some critics to question why such a policy wasn’t implemented before the spread of a highly contagious new variant prompted England to enter its third nationwide lockdown.

The new testing requirement, which is similar to policies that have been in place in other countries for weeks or even months, applies to British nationals returning from abroad as well as foreign citizens. Though the rules technically only apply to travel to England, the Scottish government has said that it will enforce the same restrictions, and similar guidelines are expected to follow for Wales and Northern Ireland, according to the Guardian.

People entering England from countries that are not on the country’s “travel corridor” list were already required to self-quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, and authorities said Friday that requirement will not be changing. However, travelers will be given the option to pay to take a second coronavirus test after the first five days, potentially shortening the quarantine period.

Last month, many countries announced that they would require proof of a negative coronavirus test for anyone traveling from Britain after a highly transmissible new variant of the virus was detected there. Now, yet another highly contagious new variant from South Africa is again raising concerns.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday, British Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said that the country “simply cannot take chances” when it comes to the South African variant.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, a top Labour Party official, told Sky News that the measures were welcome but far overdue. The government “lost control of the virus and risked leaving the nation’s doors unlocked against the possibility of different strains of the virus entering the country from across the world,” he said.

