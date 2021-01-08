Regional School Unit 3 announced a positive case of COVID-19 associated with an individual from the school district, and MSAD 53 reported that individuals associated with Vickery Elementary tested positive.

In a letter to the community, RSU 3 Superintendent Charles Brown did not specify whether the person was a student or staff member, nor whether they’re associated with a specific school or other aspect of the district. This is the district’s eighth case of the year.

“Due to timing, there are no close contacts within any of our schools or departments,” Brown wrote. “We are informing you out of an abundance of caution.”

RSU 3 has eight schools, serving students from the towns of Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Monroe, Montville, Thorndike, Troy, Unity and Waldo.

Maine School Administrative District 53 reported Thursday afternoon in a letter to the community written by Superintendent Sharon M. Littlefield that individuals associated with Vickery Elementary School in Pittsfield tested positive, and that the Maine CDC deemed it an outbreak but did not advise school closure.

“The cases show evidence of community-based transmission and not in-school transmission,” Littlefield wrote. “There have been no school related close contacts related to these cases due to the holiday break timing.”

MSAD 53 serves the towns of Burnham, Detroit and Pittsfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: