Here are some of our favorite photos this past week from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel.
Party hats sit on a table Friday, Jan. 1, as people share a meal at the Augusta Elks Lodge on the first day of 2021. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Jessi Monroe shovels snow Saturday, Jan. 2, in front of The Quarry Tap Room’s outdoor dining domed tents on Water Street in downtown Hallowell. Monroe said that in a play on the first letter of the business’s name, they call each of the clear plastic igloo tents with a small heater inside a “Q-Gloo.” Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Matt McDonald waits Wednesday for a flag while ice fishing with his buddy, Michael James, on Sand Pond in Litchfield. The men said they hadn’t hauled a trout up where they dropped traps next to shore and through a minimum of two inches of ice. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A rooster crosses Bartlett Road on Sunday, Jan. 3, in Mt. Vernon. The domestic avian was pecking freshly spread sand that coated the road. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Chris Edes and dog Arlo, a 110-pound German shepherd, play in the snow Tuesday while walking through Waterville. Edes said the dog enjoys the snowy weather and would be part of a sledding adventure with his daughter after school. Edes said his fiancee would also be joining them sledding. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Adak hauls his master, Cayce Morin, down a path Monday, Jan. 4, in Gardiner on several inches of fresh snow. Morin said he started training the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois after relocating to the community from his home in Alaska. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Bryce Longfellow, 7, gets a push Wednesday from his twin sister, Charlotte, right, and cousin, Sloan Longfellow, 9, at the latter’s grandparents in Farmingdale. The twins were teaching their California cousin how to utilize all the implements of winter sliding, including kayaks, during her family’s visit to a snow-covered Maine. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Karen Lewia is reflected in a mirror Thursday in the project room at the Friends of the Library Shop at 61 Water St. in Skowhegan. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Kristen Rolfe pulls her grandson, Jack, 1, as he rides a sled Sunday, Jan. 3, near his house in Waterville. Jack picked up acorns found in the snow and placed them into a storage bin on the sled, which he received for Christmas. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Crews begin clearing snow and ice from the walkways at the Hathaway Creative Center in Waterville on Saturday, Jan. 2. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Icicles hang from a shelter house at the Irving Oil gas station and convenience store in China on Sunday, Jan. 3. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Coach Kelsey Ouellette, left, runs the scoreboard as coach Jess Merrill cheers on Rambler girls team basketball practice Thursday at Winthrop High School. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Maranacook boys basketball players practice in masks Monday, Jan. 4, in Readfield. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
