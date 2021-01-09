ST. ALBANS – Bruce Byron Ballard, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Hartland on Jan. 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartland at Scott-Webb Memorial Hospital to Byron and Doris (Seekins) Ballard on April 9, 1942.

Bruce graduated valedictorian of Hartland Academy class of 1960. He married Rosemary (Brooks) Ballard on Jan. 16, 1960.

He grew up on the family farm and went into partnership with his father, acquiring the Seekins homestead where his mother was born, and continued to work at farming his whole adult life, retiring in 2019. Bruce passed on his love for farming to many, many family members and young people throughout the community and beyond as he mentored them during their teenage years. Ballard Farms was a great place to grow up and hundreds of fond memories were made there. Bruce was affectionately known as the “Corn Man.”

Bruce was a Farm Bureau member and also served as selectman for the Town of St. Albans in the 1960s. He was a 50-year member of Corinthian Lodge #95 AF&AM in Hartland and a 25-year past patron of Evening Star Chapter #189 OES, Hartland and most recently a member of Bethlehem Chapter #36, Pittsfield.

Bruce and Rosemary traveled to all 50 states and several countries, visiting extended family and friends and enjoying agriculture all along the way. For many years, the Ballard family kept a tradition of celebrating Thanksgivings either in Maine or Pennsylvania with the beloved Kerrick family and would make a point to meet for weekends at other times of the year.

Bruce was an avid reader and always enjoyed a gift card to the bookstore.

All of Bruce’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were dear and precious to him, and every holiday and birthday was reason for a family gathering.

In addition to his loving wife, Bruce is survived by children, Michelle (Scott) Vicnaire, of Eddington, Christopher Ballard (Amanda Campbell), of East Millinocket, Stephanie (Ron) Dunham, of St. Albans; grandchildren, Amanda (Thomas) Rhinehart, Angelica (Karl) Laurenovics, Andrew (Gabrielle) Vicnaire, Abigail (Timothy) Harmon, Brandi (Mike) Bauer, Christina Ballard (Kyle O’Brien), Brandon (Morgan) Ballard, Erica Kern; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Landry; many aunts; cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Byron Jr. and Timothy. Bruce has been reunited with many, many friends that have gone on before him.

Everyone knows Bruce was always up for an adventure and had many entertaining stories to tell as a result. Those who love him will always cherish these memories he shared.

Bruce’s family is thankful and grateful for Beacon Hospice’s loving care in his final days.

A celebration of life and a Masonic service will be announced at a later date. ﻿

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service Center 34 High Street Newport, Maine. to sign an online guest book and leave condolences please visit: http://www.PhilipBrownFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Beacon Hospice,

1026 Stillwater Ave.,

Bangor, ME 04401 or

Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or mail to

8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400,

McLean, VA 22102

