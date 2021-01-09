AUGUSTA – Elaine Fitch Yellen, a strong-willed, talented artist and world traveler, 76, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Born predominately left-handed, albeit ambidextrous, Elaine found herself in art school after high school and soon journeyed across Europe with nothing but a backpack and some art supplies for months, selling her paintings and absorbing cultures along the way.

With a passion (and secret talent) for figure skating, some of her fondest memories growing up were skating for hours and into the night on a pond near her childhood home.

Sporting a work ethic that rivaled even the idea of fatigue itself, she spent many years working multiple jobs, but made a career out of helping others as a nurse’s aide.

A woman lucky enough to have completed her bucket list, she takes with her memories of soaring across the sky in a hot air balloon, exploring many countries and immersing herself in their art, music, and literature, and sailing on the ocean with magnificent Maine lighthouses silhouetting the summer skylines.

Left behind to remember a remarkable and hardworking woman, are her beloved daughters Marisa-Brie Lillian Yellen and Brandy-Jean Alyssa Yellen; as well as her much cherished grandchildren, Aedina Elaina Ethier, Lincoln James Austin and Scarlett Rose Caron.

As per Elaine’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. Instead, she asks that anyone recalling her spirit and zest for life celebrate the lifetime she lived with joy, laughter and love.

In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward to your local art communities in her honor.

