WATERVILLE – Evonne Giselle Barter, 51, died unexpectedly at Maine General Medical Center Dec. 30, 2020.

She was born in Augusta on June 10, 1969, the daughter of Carroll Charles Crocker and Elizabeth Mary (Struck) Crocker.

She graduated from Winthrop High School then attended University of Maine – Augusta where she earned her associates and bachelor’s degree in Social Science with Magna Kum Lauda.

She loved gardening, crafting and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking meals for our family get togethers as well as the people in need within her community.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ashley L. (Costa) Boynton and her husband Dan and Amber L. Reed; five grandchildren, Tytus and Gavin Whittaker, Gwendolyn Wildman and Saryna and Willow Boynton.

She is predeceased by her parents Carroll And Elizabeth Crocker, and her sister, Billie Jo Fortier; her great-aunt Laurie Choate, Vicky Simonds, David and Ricky Struck; her good friend, Lucy Hunter and many other close friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring/summertime.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring/summertime.

