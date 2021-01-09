MADISON – Fernande R. Nadeau, “Memere”, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Madison on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lewiston on Nov. 25, 1929 to Joseph B. and Amanda Rodrigue. She attended St. Peter’s School in Lewiston. She worked at Bates Manufacturing in Lewiston for 46 years until her retirement. Fernande married Robert A. Nadeau, June 27, 1964.

She was an avid Boston Red Sox baseball fan. She has her own brick at Fenway Park, in the Tim Wakefield section. Along with baseball, she enjoyed watching the Boston Bruins hockey team. Her favorite activities were going for long car rides, enjoying time with her family, playing cards with her friends, riding her bicycle and electric scooter.

Fernande was predeceased by her mother, father; husband; and siblings, Fernand, Paul, Robert, Raymond and Reginald.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Casey and husband Alexis M. Jr. of Madison; grandchildren, Crystal L. Leigh and husband J.R. of Sidney, Lt. Sarah N. Brown and husband Brandon who are currently serving in the military overseas, Cassandra M. Casey and husband Steven Gaskey of Waterville, Alex Casey of Waterville, Zack Casey of Anson, Miriah Casey and fiancée Demetrio Bautista of Waterville, and Samantha Wood of Embden; great-grandchildren, Evan Gaskey, Kayda Richardson, Cassidy Casey, Shyla Casey, Elena Gaskey, Little D, Bentley and Ashton Bautista; several nieces and nephews.

Fernande was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Maine General Hospice for their compassionate and expert care given to Fernande.

Catholic services to be held at a later date.

