ANSON – Heather Sirois lived from March 4, 1977 to Jan. 4, 2021. Heather peacefully passed in her home surrounded by family and loved ones after her battle with Leukemia. She persisted with incredible strength through the end.

Heather was loved and cherished by all who met her, noting her passion and smarts, as well as her hard-working and creative spirit. She was an incredible mother, daughter, partner, and friend to all.

Heather is survived by her three daughters, Samantha Joy, Sara Mae, and Lily Beth, who have grown to become strong girls like their Mama. Heather’s devotion to her children knew no bounds, and she gave them valuable memories and lessons they’ll carry with them forever. Her partner, Darren Friend, stayed faithfully by her side throughout her treatment and took her on many adventures. She is also survived by her parents, Peter and Joy Sirois; her sister, Melissa Dawn Sirois, her three half-siblings, Stephen Sirois, Jon-Paul Sirois, and Nicole Byrne; aunts and uncles; cousins, nieces and nephews; and many, many friends who have met her in her life.

Heather is predeceased by her grandparents, Dolline and Mark Roy, and Elizabeth and Patrick Sirois.

Heather Sirois was a dedicated member of the community and supporter of the arts; she always brought creativity and light to school events, to local board meetings, and, of course, community arts efforts. A person of many careers, Heather is fondly remembered for her work at New Balance, at machining and hardware stores, as an adjunct professor and substitute teacher, as a member of the local sanitary district, as a camera operator for Channel 11, and many more positions in Anson and Madison.

Heather is remembered for her strong, creative, passionate, and caring soul. From her days as a high school drum major, to her most recent work as a jewelry business owner, her art never stopped improving, earning awards, and jewelry owned by many. She loved AC/DC, a good ride down a hidden trail, and adventuring for new rocks and gems to turn into beautiful art. Heather Sirois lives on in many hearts and is looking down on us all in Heaven.

Due to Heather’s continued dedication to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the family is having services by invitation-only.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous