WALDOBORO – Joe Lewis Guerrero, 41, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Waldoboro on Jan. 3, 2021.

Joe was born in Garden City, Kan. on May 16, 1979. He grew up in Kansas until moving to Colorado in 2010. Then in 2019 Joe and wife, Jennifer Guerrero, and kids packed up and moved to Maine to do ministry full time. He began by attending Faith Bible College, after graduating, Joe and Jenn pastored at Second Baptist Church in Waterville, for nine months. Then Joe and Jenn founded Truth Ministries, a traveling ministry. They have travelled Route 1 3 1/2 times, spreading the Lord’s word.

Joe loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and exploring. He was always a kid at heart. He was a self-taught guitar player, singing the praises of the Lord. Joe could even quote every single movie he had seen. He was a tattoo artist for 20 years until giving his life to the Lord and serving him. He had a passion for evangelizing and making sure that everyone knew that Jesus loved them. He loved to worship the Lord. He could build anything out of metal or wood and loved making crosses. Joe was an all around handyman and could fix anything.

Joe loved his family and only wanted to see them happy. He would frequently remind his family that “Guerrero” meant warrior and to never give up! Joe loved his animals and treated them as family. He had the biggest heart and always looked on the bright side of things. To Joe, family was always first. He was very proud of his family and loved to brag about them. Joe’s philosophy was that family was above all and to look out for one another. He taught them about love and brought them to the Lord.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jennifer (38); his sons, Joe (21) and Jacob (18), his daughters, Marijane (16) and Jade (15), He is also survived by his father, Joe Guerrero Sr. and stepmother Maria Mitchell, along with his mother, Mary Romo; his brothers, Neil Guerrero and Sidney Guerrero and his sister, Katrina Chairez.

A time of visitation was held for Joe on Thursday, Jan. 7 at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. A celebration of Joe’s life was held on Friday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church on Payne Avenue, in Rockland.

Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit Joe’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

The family ask that donations be given to Joe’s family via: GoFundMe. Donation link:gf.me/u/2FK89a.

