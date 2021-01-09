AUGUSTA – Lionette “Lee” Morin, 93, of Townsend Street, died unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born in St. Prospere, P.Q., Canada on Sept. 9, 1927 the daughter of Joseph Morin and Lea (Poulin) Morin.

Prior to her retirement, Lionette was employed at Augusta Mental Health Institute for 29 years. She was previously employed by Hudson Pulp and Paper Co. for 11 years.

Lionette was a member of St. Michael Parish at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, and Maine State Retirees Association.

She was predeceased by her parents; four brothers, Lionel, Raoul, Julien and Raoul Morin, two sisters, Isabelle Boily and Estelle Morin, a brother-in-law Michel Poulin, a sister-in-law Yvette Morin; a niece, Nancy Breton and four nephews, Yvon and Rene Boily, Francis and Michel Morin.

Surviving is a sister, Louisa Poulin of Augusta; nieces and nephews, Lise Poulin of Augusta, Claude Poulin of Coral Gable, Fla., Carol, Jean and Sylvie Morin all of Canada; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

There are no public visiting hours scheduled. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Spring burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

