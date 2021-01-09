WATERVILLE – Randy was born in Waterville Nov. 18, 1971, son to Sharon M. McKechnie (Rockwell) and Raymond E. Quirion. He passed away Dec. 19, 2020. He attended school in Waterville. He was employed at Pool Tech in Winslow. His hobbies included collecting movies and eagle photos and statues. He was an avid cycler and was seen riding all across town.He was predeceased by his father, Raymond E. Quirion; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Colby Rockwell, grandfather, Alfred Quirion Sr.; and several aunts and uncles.He is survived by his mother, Sharon M. McKechnie and stepfather, Lester G. McKechnie of Waterville; a brother, Ronnie J. Quirion of Hinkley; an aunt, Mary Lou and uncle, Phillip Rockwell of Oakland, an aunt, Carolyn Bartley and husband Don of Missouri; a niece, Shelby Quirion of Mercer; as well as several cousins.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

