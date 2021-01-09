WINTHROP – Walter R. Belden, a devoted husband, loving father, and a friend to many, died on Jan. 7, 2021 surrounded by his family at his home in Winthrop where he lived for over 50 years.

He was born to Stephen and Phyllis Belden in Winthrop on June 13, 1941. Walter was the youngest of seven children – born eight years after his youngest sibling Ethel with whom he was very close to.

In high school, he was active in the Outing Club and Ski Team while also working as a cook and dishwasher at McNamara’s in Winthrop.

After graduating Winthrop High School, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1959. He served three years aboard the refueling tanker U.S.S. Salamonie.

Walter worked hard and climbed the professional ladder for 41 years at Saunders Manufacturing in Readfield. He was proud of his career at Saunders and the close relationships he built within the Saunders family.

He married high school classmate Sandie Perry and raised their son, Jason, in the town they both grew up in and loved. The family of three enjoyed exploring Maine as well as the warmer climates of Arizona, California and Florida.

Walter was very involved in the community and was a proud member of the Methodist United Church (where he and Sandie married in 1964), as well as the Masonry, American Legion, Maine Audubon, Owl’s Head Transportation Museum, Island Institute, Kennebec Land Trust and the MaineGeneral President’s Club. He could be spotted most mornings enjoying a cup of coffee around town with other locals. His pockets would often be filled with dog treats much to the delight of his rambunctious yet loyal granddogs.

For the past 30 years, he has lived a full and adventurous life with his wife Crystal who shared in his love for family, community, gardening, backyard birds, travel and dining out.

Walter is survived by his wife Crystal; his son Jason and wife Laurie, of Durham; and his stepsons, Steven Cullins and his children Madeline and Matthew, and wife Kristina of San Antonio, Texas and Scott Cullins and wife Michele of Belgrade. He is also survived by his very special nephew and “brother from another mother” Robert Fish and wife Diane of New Hampshire; as well as in-laws, George Maxim, Vernon and Ann Libby, Edward Libby, Linwood and Rebecca Libby, and Fayalene Libby; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sandie; as well as his siblings, Francis Grant, Josephine Buzzell, Gertrude Fish, Sylvia Jones, Ethel Maxim and Stephen Belden Jr.

A private family service will be held at Glenside Cemetery in Winthrop where he will be laid to rest next to Sandie and other family members.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Walter’s memory to the

Winthrop United Methodist Church,

58 Main St.,

Winthrop, ME 04364 or

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

