The University of New England, with campuses in Biddeford, Portland, and Tangier, Morocco, has announced the following area students were named to its 2020 fall semester dean’s list.

Students recognized include Samantha Heath and Olivia McPherson, both of Albion; and Haley Gagne, Zinaida Gregor, Jessica Guerrette, Josephine Nutakki and Julia White, all of Augusta.

Also, Marina Barnes-Berniger and Ariana Veilleux, both of Belgrade; Samantha Knox and Sidney Knox, both of Benton; Ashley Rhoades of Clinton; and Benjamin Kennedy of Detroit.

Also, Eleanor Dekker of Dresden; Amber Marie Tewksbury of Farmington; Alexa Bigelow and Brooke McLaughlin, both of Gardiner; and Rhylie Bubier and Mallory Doiron, both of Jay.

Also, Katrina Barney and Ravin Davis, both of Madison; Rhiannon Dumond of Monmouth; Yvonne Provencher of New Portland; Kamy Pooler of New Sharon; and Katherine Harris of North Monmouth.

Also, Alden Balboni, Tyler Pellerin and Julia Vigue, all of Oakland; Meghan Cookson and Alexis Tardy, both of Pittsfield; Bryan Rodriguez of Readfield; and Cassidy Harriman of Richmond.

Also, Korin Griffin of Salem Township; Emily Curtis of Shawmut; Sarah Kohl, Olivia Roy and J. Maxwell Russell, all of Sidney; and Julia Steeves of Skowhegan.

Also, Lauren Boatright and Richard Winn, both of South China; Beth Bowring of Vassalboro; Libby Breznyak, Lauren Pinnette and Sebastian York, all of Waterville; and Jaime Frye of West Gardiner.

Also, Justice Picard of Winslow; and Chloe Armillotti, Megan Chamberland, Elliot Hachey, Jacob Hickey and Avery Lutrzykowski, all of Winthrop.

Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

