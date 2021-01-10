Max Linn and company protested Gov. Mills’ egregious mask requirement? They missed other limitations that may be even more egregious.
Did they miss speed limits, safety belts, building codes, sanitation requirements, and a host of other infringements on their ability to do whatever they want whenever they want? And then why can’t we just stick the .45 out the window and wake up the neighbors with a few rounds?
The more literate among us remember that we used to just dump our sewerage in the streets, until some cheeky devil noticed that it was killing us. We stopped but a few of us weren’t happy. There’s always some killjoy out to sabotage the fun!
My snarky point is we learned (at least some of us) that living together in cities and towns meant we had to accept some limits.
To Max and company, I’m sorry some of us just don’t want your foolishness to kill us. Wear the mask and I’ll agree not to dump my sewage in your yard.
Yes, not wearing a mask is as bad as dumping sewerage. They both hurt and even kill other people.
Dean Crocker
Estero, Florida and
Manchester, Maine
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Starbucks is closed. Is it a sign of the end?
-
Letters to the Editor
Augusta should dredge river
-
Local & State
Numerous marijuana-related bills expected in next legislative session
-
Editorials
Our View: Small-business growth is the recession’s cure
-
Letters to the Editor
From Trump, another ‘perfect call’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.