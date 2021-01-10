After the multiple challenges to the Nov. 3 general election results, the National Popular Vote bill would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The National Popular Vote would make every person’s vote equal throughout the U.S. It would ensure that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election.

I would like to urge you to support the proposal of the National Popular Vote. When we vote for every other public office, the candidate who receives the most votes wins. It should be the same for the U.S. president.

Susan Parks

Augusta

