SOLON — The cause of a fire Saturday night that destroyed a house in Solon was still not known Sunday, according to the town’s fire chief.

Chief Duayne Rollins said Solon, Anson and Bingham firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the blaze at 70 McQuilkin Road.

“They were throwing around a few ideas of what might have started it, but I haven’t heard anything definite.” Rollins said. “The home owners were not on scene when we got there. They had gone to a neighbor’s house.”

Rollins said he did not have information on whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

At least one investigator from the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to the scene, Rollins said. No one from that office could be reached Sunday for information.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Rollins.

