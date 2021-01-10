I was shopping in Sam’s Club in Augusta, which has a poor record of enforcing mask wearing, on a recent morning when I encountered a woman with her mask below her mouth. I reminded her that her mask needed to cover her nose and mouth. She informed me that she couldn’t, and suggested that I stay home.
No, madam. That’s not how this works. If you cannot wear a mask, you should stay home. If you need to shop, then you need to make arrangements with the store to get your items without entering the store.
Stores need to step up and make sure that their customers are protected. No one should be in a store without a properly-fitted mask.
Harold Booth
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columns
J.P. Devine Podcast: Starbucks is closed. Is it a sign of the end?
-
Letters to the Editor
Augusta should dredge river
-
Local & State
Numerous marijuana-related bills expected in next legislative session
-
Editorials
Our View: Small-business growth is the recession’s cure
-
Letters to the Editor
From Trump, another ‘perfect call’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.