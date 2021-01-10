MANCHESTER – Adolphe J. “Doc” Gingras Jr., 88, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at his home following a brief illness. Doc was born in Augusta on July 18, 1932 to Dr. Adolphe J. Gingras Sr. and Antoinette M. (Lacombe) Gingras. Doc was the third child and first son of four children, his siblings being Constance, M. Therese, and Paul.Doc attended St. Augustine’s School and St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Mass. for his elementary and middle schooling, respectively. His high school years were spent happily at Cony High School where he enjoyed playing football, participated in Chizzle Wizzle as an “end” performer singing “Hello, Dolly”, and served as president of his senior class.Doc did a postgraduate year at Maine Central Institute which segued into his college years at the University of Maine/Orono where he studied business administration and participated in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Upon graduation he interned in Boston and New York with Royal Globe Insurance in preparation of his profession in insurance.Doc married Lorraine Bonang of Brunswick in 1956 and moved to North Haven, Conn. where he started his insurance career. After a brief stint in Connecticut, Doc and Lorraine relocated back to Maine and started their family in Bangor. Though their time in Bangor was brief, they made many lifelong friends.Upon their return to Augusta in 1959, Doc started work at Macomber, Farr and Whitten. In his 40 years with the company, Doc would become president and principal owner of the agency, ushering in much insurance talent that included his two sons, David and Peter.Doc had many side projects, one of the most gratifying to him was developing Ganneston Park with business colleagues and friends James Fowler, Richard Ross, Brooks Brown, and William Ottmann.Doc was a congenial businessman. Business and friendship often intertwined. Doc and Lorraine cultivated many enduring connections through Macomber, Farr and Whitten, Ganneston, Cobbossee Lake, Sugarloaf, Manchester, the Old Winthrop Road/Macomber Avenue neighborhood, and many other venues. He was a member of the Augusta Kiwanis Club, Calumet Club and the Augusta Elks Lodge.Mr. Gingras was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Constance Gingras Delorme; and his grandson, Aaron James Gingras.Doc leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Lorraine B. Gingras of Manchester; his sister, Terry Ottmann of Hallowell, and his brother, Paul Gingras and wife, Susie, of Holliston, Mass.; and his six beloved children, three daughters, Ellen M. Gingras of Augusta, Susan E. Gingras-Eames and husband, Ted, of Oquossoc and Anne J. Gingras of Augusta, three sons, David P. Gingras of Augusta, Stephen J. Gingras and wife, Lori, of Augusta and Peter M. Gingras of Mt. Vernon. Doc will be sadly missed by his eight cherished grandchildren, Abigayle Eames, Emily Perkins, Charlie Eames, Isabelle Eames, Ian Gingras and Isaac (Amy) Gingras; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Perkins and Ezra Gingras. Doc will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, cousins; friends, employees, and business associates.The family extends their gratitude to Kathy McDonald and Linda Gero and Louise Ridlon for their loving care during his last couple years.Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Manchester. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com. The family requests that donations in “Doc’s” memory be made to either: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI),52 Water St.,Hallowell, ME 04347 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

