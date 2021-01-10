ARLINGTON, Va. – Marvel Leone (Bracken) Gaspard of Arlington, Va. passed away on Dec. 28, 2020 at the age of 93.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, George Richard, who passed on Oct. 2, 2017.

Marvel was born in Duluth, Minn. to Ruth and Arthur Bracken. She and George met and graduated from Central High School in Minneapolis, and married on George’s twenty-first birthday, Feb. 21, 1948. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother to their four children.

Throughout her working life she took pride in working in administrative and secretarial positions.

In retirement, Marvel and George relocated to Belgrade Lakes from their Warminster, Pa. home where their children were raised. They loved hosting friends and their children and grandchildren every summer at their lakeside home on Great Pond in Maine. They enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida and taking multiple trips to Alaska, Europe and Asia. They were active members of St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (Hatboro) while living in Warminster and Union Church of Belgrade Lakes. Marvel enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, water aerobics, playing bridge with friends, walking and spending time on the lake.

Her last years were spent in Arlington, Va., closely attended by son, Brad, and his family along with the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living.

She is survived by her four children, Craig (Rhode Island), Bradley (Virginia), Lisa (California) and Dana (Pennsylvania); along with 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and extended family living in Minnesota.

Interment of Marvel and George will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa. and is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association in Marvel’s name at

act.alz.org/donate

