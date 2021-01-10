AUBURN – Theresa Diane Beaulieu, 92, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday evening Jan. 6, 2021, from age related difficulties, while holding the hand of her son Donald. Sadly, she also died of a broken heart from not being able to be with her family and friends during the last months of her life due to the pandemic.

Theresa loved her family, both immediate and extended, as well as friends and people in general. She loved talking and socializing with everyone she met, especially if they were talkers.

As the last of her age group of the extended family, she was the last connection to many of her nieces and nephews who had lost their own parents from that time.

Her life was filled with joys as well as challenges and she met all of them with both common sense and courage.

One of her mottos was, “When you get up in the morning it is your choice whether or not it is going to be a good day”.

A true lover of learning and education, she was an avid reader and writer. She filled stacks of journals with her daily activities, thoughts and opinions.

Forced by her family’s needs to leave school after the 8th grade (she said she cried for a week when she was told she would have to do this) she went on to proudly earn her GED at the age of 49. She then entered the work force for the first time, working at Sears in Lewiston for the next 25 years.

Theresa loved nothing more than sitting in her rocking chair in the living room of her small house and holding court with whoever happen to be there, whether it was one person or a roomful.

Unfortunately for a woman as social and people loving as Theresa, her last months and weeks in complete lockdown at her nursing home took its toll. Not being able to see her family was probably the hardest way for her to spend her last days here on earth without us around her.

Hers was a life well lived…a life where no joy went unappreciated, no challenge went unmet and overcome.

Her granddaughter Nicole Rioux voiced the family’s feelings well, “It didn’t take much to make my Memere happy—a phone call, a card, a visit. It’s the little things about her that stand out the most. I will remember her tapping her foot to Lawrence Welk on Saturday nights and the warmth and comfort of her home. There are so many things I can see and feel as if they had just happened. It isn’t often in our lives that we get to experience someone so special that that person stays with us forever. Memere was that kind of person. So, for your wisdom, compassion, pure kindness, patience and love; thank you Memere. I know “the sun will shine again”. I will miss you every day.

Her daughter-in-law, Janet Beaulieu noted, “She loved babies. Anytime someone visited with a baby, she would insist on rocking and holding them”.

And, as we carry on, another granddaughter, Rebekah Beaulieu’s thoughts, “Last night we lost my grandmother….and a light went out in this world. Memere was spirited, chatty, and always on the move. We shared a love of gossip and trashy magazines and she could talk for hours about nothing at all. She was fiercely independent and curious, a true lifelong learner, and always fascinated by what I was doing in school or at work. Going to her house for the holidays is one of my favorite childhood memories, and it was a gift to be able to celebrate with her after returning to New England as an adult. I’m so glad we have so many memories and that I had the chance to share her with (my husband) Pat. Let’s all have a glass of ginger ale and some peanuts in Theresa’s honor!”

This is a woman who left an indelible impression on everyone she met. And one who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by Reginald “Pete”, her husband of over 60 years; a grandson, Benjamin; her sisters, Loretta Meservier Arsenault, Lucienne Meservier Giasson, Rita Meservier Bazinet and brother, Armand; and her “favorite” son-in-law, Gilbert Smith.

She is survived by her children, Daniel and wife Deborah of Waterville, Donald and partner Edward Libby of Litchfield, Denise Beaulieu Smith of Poland, and David and Janet Beaulieu of Auburn; grandchildren, Nicole Rioux of Sabattus, Adrianne Rioux Tapley and spouse Ken of Lewiston, Rebekah Beaulieu and spouse Patrick Ford of Old Saybrook, Conn., Cindi Beaulieu of Westbrook, Damon Beaulieu and spouse Kouko of Providence, R.I., Bethany Beaulieu of Minot, Heather Beaulieu of Auburn; great-grandchildren, Taelor Jordan of Boston, Justin Harding of Poland and Evan Libby of Lewiston; her siblings, sister Claudette Meservier Caron of Lewiston, brother Lionel and spouse Janine of Auburn and sister Jeanine Meservier St. Pierre and spouse Claude “Pete” of Lewiston, and sister-in-law, Diane Meservier; and numerous nieces, nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; as well as many friends.

A formal funeral, memorial service and reception to celebrate Theresa’s life will be held later in the year when things are safer.

The family wishes to give their thanks and appreciation to Cheryl and Beacon Hospice Staff, Peg and Heather, especially Jaimie Lefebre who took such good care of her and was with her when we could not because of Covid.

