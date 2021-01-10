I was sitting in Barnes & Noble recently when a woman came up to me and asked me if I would accept her gift. It was a gift certificate from B&N. She said her and her grandmother do this every year. I really had no words; it was such a kind gesture and shows that there are such good people in this world.
I want to thank that woman and her grandmother so much for this gift and let them know that it is much appreciated. As a result, be assured, I will pay it forward. Thank you.

 

Regina Conley

Manchester

