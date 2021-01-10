Each day those who login will meet a different Maine artist and learn about their project. Register one time for free and attend as many artist previews as you like.

In late April and May, the artists will make public work-in-progress presentations. Ovations will then produce and present the fully commissioned works over its next three seasons.

James’ music, delves into his family history, connection to Maine and the relationship to home. A roots musician, he is known as a modern guitar master and is an award-winning songwriter.

Other artists scheduled for noon presentations include: Riley Watts, contemporary dance, Monday, Jan. 11; Dee Clarke, playwright, Tuesday, Jan. 12; Kerem Durdag and Andy Happel, Musical Theater, Wednesday, Jan. 13; and Abbe Museum, native stories, Thursday, Jan. 14.