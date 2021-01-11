PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Pederson met with owner Jeffrey Lurie last week and again Monday.

“We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise,” Lurie said in a statement.

“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways.”

Pederson’s loyalty to his coaching staff and frustration with the front office’s interference was a major issue, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the conversations, said Pederson and General Manager Howie Roseman weren’t on the same page regarding many personnel moves.

Ultimately, Lurie chose Roseman over Pederson.

Pederson benched Carson Wentz for the final four games after the quarterback had the worst season of his career and started rookie Jalen Hurts. Pederson had said repeatedly he was confident he could fix Wentz and get him back on track. He won’t get that chance now.

Pederson was a starting quarterback in Philadelphia in 1999 and later served as an assistant coach under Andy Reid with the Eagles. The Eagles hired him in January 2016 after abruptly firing Chip Kelly a month earlier.

Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over New England in just his second season with backup quarterback Nick Foles filling in after Wentz was injured. Pederson and Foles again led the Eagles to a playoff win the following year after Wentz went down late in the season.

Pederson was heavily criticized for his decision to replace Hurts with third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington in Week 17. Washington’s victory cost the New York Giants the NFC East title. The loss gave the Eagles the sixth overall pick in the draft instead of the ninth.

“I have known Doug and his family for more than 20 years and they will always be family to me,” Lurie said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and everything we have accomplished together over the last five seasons.”

FALCONS: Atlanta interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching job.

The Falcons said they held a virtual interview with Smith.

The 38-year-old Smith has been served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards.

The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. It was Tennessee’s fewest points of the season.

The loss makes Smith available for in-person interviews with teams.

Smith is the sixth known candidate to interview for the Atlanta job, including Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris.

JETS: Smith also interview with New York on Monday.

Smith is the eighth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets, who are also expected to interview New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn later Monday.

New York, which fired Adam Gase after two seasons, spoke to Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday. The Jets have also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

RAMS: All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to play for the Rams on Saturday in Green Bay after injuring his ribs in Los Angeles’ playoff victory at Seattle.

Rams Coach Sean McVay also said Sunday night that quarterback John Wolford and receiver Cooper Kupp are likely to be available for Los Angeles (11-6) against the Packers despite getting hurt against the Seahawks.

McVay said he doesn’t expect to name a starting quarterback this week for the Rams’ showdown with the top-seeded Packers (12-4), preferring to wait until game day for the second straight week.

