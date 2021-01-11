WATERVILLE — The North Atlantic Conference announced Monday that it will not hold a basketball season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We appreciate the hard work done by athletics administrators, athletic trainers and conference office staff to develop schedule options and safety protocols with respect to contesting a conference basketball season,” said Ray Rice, who chairs the NAC Presidents’ Council. “The Council ultimately determined the safest course of action is to allow each school to provide competitive opportunities for student athletes in a way that works best for each campus.”

The 13-member NAC, which includes five Maine colleges (Thomas, Maine Maritime, Husson, UMPI and UMaine-Farmington), announced in November that it was delaying a decision on winter sports. The NAC offers basketball and swimming and diving in the winter.

The NAC also announced Monday that there will be no swimming and diving season until next winter. However, the NAC plans to hold a virtual swimming and diving meet on March 13-14.

The basketball season was tentatively scheduled to begin Jan. 29. However, NAC schools will be allowed to schedule non-conference competition.

Thomas athletic director Chris Parsons announced he hopes to schedule outside competition for the Terriers basketball teams with opponents who also adhere to strict Covid-19 testing and safety protocols.

“As we proved in the fall, it is possible to provide the best opportunities to our student-athletes while maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our community, and I am confident that we will continue those efforts through the remainder of this academic year,” Parsons said.

