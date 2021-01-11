WATERVILLE — A home was severely damaged by fire during the wee hours Monday morning as seven people and several pets escaped without injury.

The fire at 6 King Court was reported at 12:08 a.m. by someone who said there was a fire on the outside of the home and they were climbing out a rear window to escape.

Waterville Fire Department crews responded and found “a significant amount of fire in the enclosed porch and it was extending into the residence,” according to a Facebook post by the department.

Firefighters said there were three adults and four children in the home, and no one was injured, although one firefighter was evaluated for fatigue. Crews also saved three cats, three lizards, and a pet rat.

The home received “extensive damage” from the blaze and a car parked close to the building was also damaged, the department said.

The department did not immediately say what may have caused the fire but said the Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist with the investigation.

Also responding to the scene were crews from Winslow, Oakland, and Skowhegan, while Fairfield crews covered the Waterville department. Fire crews cleared the scene at 3:37 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: