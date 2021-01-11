‘What Was That?’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, by appointment on Mondays. Through Feb. 6. Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Painter Eva Goetz honed in on her artwork over the past several months of pandemic-induced isolation. The result is the extraordinary exhibit “What Was That,” which you can view online or in person in Falmouth. Elizabeth Moss Galleries explains that the goal of the show is to visually report, reflect and transcend the hurt and confusion playing out within us all. Once you see Goetz’s work, you’ll see that it’s mission accomplished. Additionally, 10 percent of all sales from the show will benefit Spurwink, the Maine nonprofit that provides behavioral health and education services to adults and children.

Mayo Street Arts Pop-up Exhibition

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment through Jan. 22. 67 Washington Ave., Portland (former Nissen Bakery building). mayostreetarts.org.

Well-known art curator June Fitzpatrick is stepping out of retirement for a moment to lend her keen eye to Mayo Street Arts for two pop-up exhibits, the first of which is happening now. You’ll see paintings by Michel Droge, Justin Rachel, Christopher Patch, Shannon Rankin and Richard Wilson. The former Nissen bread building has become a hot spot over the past few years for the restaurant, brewery and retail scene, and this show is yet another example of why it’s worth visiting. The second Fitzpatrick-curated exhibition will be from Feb. 5 to 26 and will feature works by William Manning and Noriko Sakanishi.

The Literary Salon: Paul Doiron

2 p.m. Sunday. Facebook Live via Camden Opera House, free (donations appreciated). facebook.com/camdenoperahouse

Maine crime novelist Paul Doiron will be reading from his latest Mike Bowditch thriller, “Dead By Dawn,” on Sunday afternoon. The book will be published in June, so this is a great chance to get a sneak preview. The livestream is being presented by the Camden Opera House. It’s free to stream, but donations will be collected for One Less Worry in Rockland. The nonprofit provides personal care necessities and grooming products to those in need.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour – Virtual Edition

7 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 24. $15 for three-day rental. filmfest.banffcentre.ca

Travel to far off corners of the globe by way of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival world tour, which is happening virtually in your living room or wherever you like to stream. The stunning collection of short films will show you remote cultures, exotic landscapes and incredible exhibitions in a diverse range of climates with sports including skiing, climbing and snowboarding. Buckle up your easy chair for a wild ride. Choose from two different programs or splurge for both for $28.

