Full of free and discounted winter sports opportunities, the mobile WinterKids app is a way to stay safe and have fun outdoors with the whole family. A family membership covers a family of five (an adult and up to four children) through Oct. 31, 2021. Children 17 and younger are included in a family membership.

Typically $35 a family, this year parents can name their price. If needed, it can be free for one’s family. Enter any amount when signing up for membership.

“With outdoors being the safest place to be in this pandemic, WinterKids offers amazing opportunities for families statewide and in New Hampshire. We are excited to extend a ‘pay what you can’ WinterKids App membership for families this year” said Julie Mulkern, WinterKids executive director, in a news release. “The app is an excellent way for families of all ages to try new winter sports together, connecting to the state’s natural heritage and finding the joy and health benefits in our longest season,” said Mulkern.

The WinterKids app is free to download in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Join the WinterKids App Facebook group to share photos, tips and experiences with other WinterKids families. WinterKids expects 10,000 families in Maine, New Hampshire and Michigan to participate in winter activities through the app this year.

For more information on WinterKids programs, visit winterkids.org.

WinterKids is the nonprofit organization that helps children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity.

