FAIRFIELD — Lawrence Junior High School has announced the following students were named to its first quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Grade 8 — high honors: Addison Battis, Paige Goodwin, Natalee Gordon, Lilly Gray, Mackenzy Greene, Michael Hamlin, Elizabeth Holden, Zoe Hutchins, Jia Kao, Ryan Lea, Muirean Lynch, Mykenna Martin and Madisyn Niles.
Also, Nicholas Ouellette, Taylor Pellerin, Skylah Reid, Kallie Richards, Rita Sherburne, Abigail Taylor, Khale Thurlow, Tynaya Traynum, Alyssa Welch, Kiera Williams and Danielle Wilson.
Honors: Ryder Bernier, Logan Brandao, Dawson Chapman, Colby Culleton, Hannah Dostie, Johnna Douin, Khloe Drake, Dylan Dugal, Broden Eaton, Gabriel Fairbrother, Meara Flood, Jacob Frazee and Yeiler Amisday Gonzalez Diaz.
Also, Tristan Hebert, Zackary Hill, Kierra Howard, Taylor Letourneau, Ryan Levesque, Taylor Levesque, Kayleigh Marchetti, Russell Newell, Brooke Parsons, Ruby Pierce, Liam Poulin, Lucas Proctor, Madison Quimby, Gabrielle Reed, Preston Roy and Brayden Roy.
Also, Kaylie Smith, Arabella Tillson, Landon Vigue, Avah Witham, Deven Young and Noah Young.
Grade 7 — high honors: Daniel Bickford, Jillian Boyden, Hannah Carlton, Chandler Church, Kiera Day, Grace Gagnon, Arianna Goodwin, Samantha Hamilton, Madison Hinkel, Ryeko Howe, Alyssa Jarvis and Gabriel Johnson.
Also, Ava Lewis, Brock Merrill, Trenton Paquette, Emily Peirce, Natalie Pelletier, Noah Richard, Kayci Ross and Abigale Stewart.
Honors: Leighton Bradford, Payton Cole, Aaliyah Crowell, Elizabeth Dugas, Brooklynn Ferreira, Benjamin Finnemore, Jenna Furchak, Kloee Grant-Hamm, Autumn Green, Sophia Griffith, Landen Grip, Troy Hamlin, Jayde Hebert and Isaac Johnson.
Also, Dylan Languet, Garrett Leclerc, Paige Maxell, Keenan McLain, Madalyn Provost, Natalie Robinson, Ashley Shores and Nevaeh Williams.
