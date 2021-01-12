THORNDIKE — Draedyn Furrow scored 20 points to lead Mount View to a 74-35 win over Waterville in boys basketball action Tuesday.
Tyler Russell added 16 points for the Mustangs (1-0) while Declan Knowlton chipped in with 13.
Logan Tardiff led Waterville (0-1) with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ERSKINE 51, MARANACOOK 41: Mackenzie Roderick scored 18 points to lead the Eagles to the win in South China.
Grace Hutchins and Emily Clark added 10 points apiece for Erskine (1-0).
Maranacook (0-1) was led by Gabby Green with 12 points.
LAWRENCE 53, MT. BLUE 35: Mack Nadeau’s three first-quarter 3-pointers sparked a big first quarter that propelled the Bulldogs in Farmington.
The Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 19-2 in the opening quarter. Hope Bouchard led Lawrence with 19 points and Sarah Poli added 13.
Eva Stevens, Kiely Reynolds and Eryn Parlin each scored seven points to lead Mt. Blue, while Hannah Wilbur contributed six points.
