CLINTON – David Robert Cairnie, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Fairfield, passed away at Togus Veterans Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, following a short illness. Dave was born in Waterville, the first child of the late Ethel (Taylor) and William David Cairnie on Jan. 25, 1940. He attended Lawrence High School, where he was president of his class, involved in Key Club, and excelled in athletics. After graduating, Dave enlisted in the US Army, married Evelyn West, and was stationed all over the world with his family. He completed two tours in Vietnam, and received the bronze star for heroic service. After Dave’s retirement from the military, the couple worked together for over 20 years at MSAD 49. Dave shared his love of sports with Maine youth by officiating baseball, softball, and football games for more than 40 years. He was a Mason, and acted as president of the MSAD 49 Association. As busy as he was, Dave was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing, fishing, and an occasional Wiffle ball game with his children and grandchildren. His family and friends will miss his wonderful sense of humor.Dave will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 58 years, Evelyn, of Clinton; brother Ray and his wife Alice of Benton, brother Paul and his wife Angie of Winslow, brother-in-law Dennis West of Benton; three children, David Cairnie II and wife Pamela of Fairfield, Peg Paradis and husband Rick of Fairfield, and Donna Cairnie of Clinton; six grandchildren, Aaron, Sunora, Chauncy, Winter, West, and Bodhi; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Togus Veterans Hospital and the staff at Dialysis Clinic, Inc., in Fairfield, for their wonderful care and attention over the past year.There will be a graveside service in the spring of 2021, followed by a gathering for friends and family.Condolences may be sent to the Cairnie family at P. O. Box 493, Clinton, ME 04927

