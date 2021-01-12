AUGUSTA – Wilfred “Bill” G. Beaumier Jr., 55, of Augusta died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Northbridge, Mass. on Feb. 23, 1965 and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1984.Nick-named by his sweet Gramma, “Oppie” lived many years in Rhode Island until moving to Augusta five years ago after the sudden passing of his stepfather Arthur, for whom he was caregiver of, to be closer to family. Oppie continued to be caregiver of his beautiful mother Donna until he could no longer so due to cancer.He was an avid football fan and rooted vigorously for his favorite team The New England Patriots. He loved gardening, canning and was a very good cook.He was predeceased by his wife Donna Beaumier; his mother and stepfather Donna M. and Arthur R. Bourget; grandparents Ernest and Virginia Marks; and an aunt Bernadette Cosky.He is survived by his father Wilfred G. Beaumier Sr. and his wife Beverly of Charlton, Mass.; brother Derik Beaumier and his wife Bre and niece Paige of Henderson, Nev.; sister Leah Peachey and her husband Gary and nephews Blake and Alec of Augusta; brother Michael Ruane and his wife Christina and nephews Conor, Sean and Niall of Waterford, Ireland; brother John Ruane and his wife Lynda and nephews Jon and Scott of Walkersville, Md.; sister Kelly Ruane and nephews Nick and Matt of Southbridge, Mass.; sister Melissa Molina and her husband Luis and nephews Devon, Garrett and Mason, and niece Libby of Southbridge, Mass.; sister Lisa D’errico and her husband Dom and nephews David and Nick of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and a brother Michael Bourget, also of Punta Gorda, Fla.There will be no services at this time. Private burial will take place in Forest Grove Cemetery, Augusta at a later date.The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care for the care and compassion given to Wilfred.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care P.O. Box 828 Waterville, ME 04903-0828

