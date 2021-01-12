SALON – Alice (Davis) Heald, 98, of Solon, passed away Jan. 6, 2021 of natural causes. She was the daughter of Issac and Arra (Libby) Davis. She was born on Dec. 1, 1922 and graduated from Solon High School in 1940. She graduated from Skowhegan Commercial School in 1942.

She was a bookkeeper at Depositors Trust and Co. in Skowhegan for four years and a clerk at the Solon Post Office.

She married Roger A. Heald on July 11, 1946. He died on April 4, 2002 after 55 years of marriage.

She enjoyed being with family doing hard work and was a great fan of the Red Sox. She was a member of the Solon Extension Homemakers and former member of North Somerset Grange. She was also a member of the Solon Historical Society. She was awarded the Boston Cane May 22, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband Roger, brothers Harrison Davis, Richard Davis, Isaac Davis Jr., and her sister Arlene Meade; as well as son-in-law Roland.

She is survived by son David and wife Connie from Perham, daughter Betty Price from Anson; four grandchildren, William and his wife Amy Sue, Charles and his wife Amy Beth, Troy and his wife Marcy, Kelly and her husband Andy. She had ten great-grandchildren Lucy, Mark and his wife Veronica, William, Seth, Leah, Hannah and her husband Austin, Caleb, Martain, Austin, Alex; one great-great-grandchild, Mackenzie. She is also survived by a sister Beverly Shaughnessy of Oakland; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral service and a memorial service will be held in the spring at Evergreen Cemetary in Solon, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make donations in memory of Alice to:

Solon Congregational Church

PO Box 86

Solon, ME 04979

