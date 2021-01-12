KINGFIELD – Harold “Bud” M. Simpson Jr., 82, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. Surrounded by love, light, peace, and family, he completed his lengthy journey.He was born on Nov. 8, 1938 in Augusta, son of Harold, Sr. and Bernice (Smith) Simpson. In the late 1940’s, the family came to Flagstaff from Augusta, then moved to Eustis in 1949. Bud was educated in the schools of Stratton and as a teenager started working on the Butts Farm. After that, he was hired at Foster Manufacturing in Stratton in the enamel shop. It was there that he learned how to mix paint which lead to his love of auto body repair later in life.Searching for a career, he tried working in the lumbering business but was dissatisfied very early on. At 18 years old, Bud was hired by Vernon Bean at Stratton Light and Power, having a successful 38 year career as a lineman specialist, retiring in 1993. He was a charter member and director since 1979 of the Dead River Area Historical Society in Stratton, and a director of West Harbor Pond Association in Bar Harbor in 1989.In his lifetime, Bud completely restored a 1931 Model A Ford, 1940 Ford Truck, 1951 Ford Coupe, and 1966 Ford Thunderbird. In his retirement, Bud traveled to Bermuda several times and his dream vacation was to Italy. He loved music, playing his guitar, fly fishing, hunting and motorcycles. Purchasing his first home at age 19, Bud was a family man, having great joy for his family and animals, and always quite spirited when the family came to visit.Bud is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Wyman Simpson; two children, Letitia “Tish” Williams and Stanley “Tad” Simpson; two brothers and two sisters; seven grandchildren and two step grandchildren. Bud requested that we remember his childhood family friend, David Target of Farmington.Interment will be later in the spring at the Upper Eustis Cemetery in Eustis. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.In memory of Bud, the family asks for prayers only

