GULFPORT, Miss. – Juanita Veilleux, 67, passed away Dec. 28, 2020 with her loving husband and family members by her side. She was born July 25, 1953 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Alvan and Mildred (Adams) Gilman.She was employed for many years at the IP Casino in Biloxi, Miss. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, anything about Johnny Cash, horses, and her fur babies Ms. Kitty and Tikki.Juanita is survived by her husband Gerald of Gulfport; two sons, Jason of Gulfport and Kenny of Oakland, Maine, one daughter Catina of Skowhegan, stepdaughter Summer of Kingfield; her parents Alvan and Mildred Gilman of Norridgewock; brothers Albert and his wife Luisa of Gulfport, Edward Sr. of Gulfport, Leonard of Norridgewock, Alvin II “Buddy” and his wife Tammy of Alabama, sisters Nancy Billings and her husband Sam of Embden, Janet of Norridgewock; three grandchildren Donavan of Virginia, Devin of Skowhegan, Brad of Skowhegan; and many aunts uncles, nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.At her request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral services.Arrangements are under the direction of Neptune Society of New Orleans.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make a donation to their nearest animal shelterin her memory

