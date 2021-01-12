BELGRADE – Linda A. Veilleux, 66, of Belgrade, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 with family by her side. She was born in Augusta on Nov. 21, 1954, the daughter of George and Therese (Gilbert) Poulin.Linda graduated from Cony High School and had worked for the City of Augusta for over 30 years, retiring as Deputy City Clerk. She enjoyed going to camp in Kingsbury, four wheeling, doing arts and crafts, knitting and gardening. She especially enjoyed the time spent with family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Linda had a love of animals, and has had several throughout the years. She was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Augusta.Linda was predeceased by her husband Mario C. Veilleux in 2006; and her parents George and Therese Poulin.She is survived by her daughter Trisha White and her husband Derek of Belgrade; two sisters, Diane Poulin of Augusta and Donna Poulin and her son Cory of Augusta; her grandchildren Ethan and Bella White of Belgrade; also several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family.Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine CDC, funeral services will be private.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a scholarship fund established for Linda’s grandchildren to:Trisha White –Ethan & Bella Scholarship Fund c/o K.V. Federal Credit Union 316 West River Rd. Augusta, ME 04330

