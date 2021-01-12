ORONO — Do you have interest in a photo spread of the beautiful seasons of wild blueberries? Have you been reflecting on the impacts of our changing climate? Or have you written an analysis about diversifying Maine’s coastal economy?

If so, Spire: the Maine Journal of Conservation and Sustainability, would like to hear from you. Spire’s editorial team at the University of Maine invites submissions for the fifth issue of the online journal, planned for release in spring 2021. Issue 4, released in April 2020, is online, according to a news release from UMaine News.

Editor Clinton Spaulding, a communication and media ecology doctoral student, says the Spire editorial staff seeks to include voices from a diverse range of people throughout Maine and the Northeast to join its mission to galvanize action for conservation and sustainability by promoting impactful, awareness-raising dialogue.

Submissions should in some way concern the environment, conservation and/or sustainability — whether it’s current developments, ongoing issues, scientific findings, or artistic insights on environmental themes.

Work that can broadly be connected to Maine is encouraged. People are invited to visit the Spire website to explore past issues for insight into the range of work included in the journal, as well as submission guidelines.

The submission deadline is Feb. 1. Send submissions and questions, including about how to join the team, to [email protected].

