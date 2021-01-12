ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a virtual cultural exchange club for youth ages 12 to 18 years old from 4 to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19. Additional meetings are set for 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and 27; and from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 2 and 16.

According to a news release from the extension office, 4-H Virtual Passport Around the World” is a UMaine Extension 4-H special interest club designed to introduce young people from different cultural backgrounds to their peers around the world through brief presentations, hands-on activities and discussions. Countries included in the exchange are Georgia, Poland, Kosovo, Ukraine, Bangladesh and Indonesia. An Extension 4-H volunteer who also is a volunteer with Greenheart Exchange, a nonprofit international educational exchange organization, will lead the club.

The club is free to join; some materials are required from participants for each session.

To register and find more information about the program, visit extension.umaine.edu.

To request a reasonable accommodation or discuss financial assistance for required materials, contact Sara Conant at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

