PORTLAND — The Maine Center for Entrepreneurs along with its partners, the University of Maine, the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College, have announced the 32 businesses selected for the Top Gun 2021 Class. Beginning in 2009, Top Gun has helped more than 200 Maine entrepreneurs launch and grow their companies, according to the organization.

Entrepreneurs selected for each region completed an application process that included submitting a pitch deck, pitching their business, and one-on-one interviews with program staff. Before the program begins in early February, each business will be matched with a mentor. Top Gun consists of “hands-on” training and group learning exercises taught by subject matter experts in finance, business law, marketing, and other critical aspects of business development.

This year’s Top Gun participants:

Bangor

108dlt, Inc. – Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay; Iris Data Solutions, LLC – Joy-El Talbot; DenVantage Small Business – Dan Steinke; Medallion Bioplastics LLC – Nicholas Jensen; Farmington Underground LLC – Joseph Musumeci; The Co-Parent Co-Op – Emma Richardson; Intra – Emerald Forcier; and The Scone Goddess, LLC – Veronica Stubbs.

Lewiston/Auburn

111 Maine – Jennifer Banis; Slicpix – Joan Drappeau; Community Staffing Partners; Summer Feet Cycling – Norman Patry; Mohamed Awil, Azenaide Pedro, Abel Dias; Sweet Cakes Bake Shop – Tara Kieger; DimeRise – Jennie Hatch; and The Maine Jerky Company – Maria D’Auria.

Portland

Brave Foods – Cooper FitzGerald; Mallard Enterprises – Daniel Peabody Harrington; DuraBike, LLC – Brenden Westin; North Hopes, LLC – Stephanie Noyes; Freeward – Ginny Marvin; Right Here Wellness – Jonathan Scott; Halo Med, LLC – Jason Hine; Solid Pitch – Dragos Santos; Maine Foodie Tours – Pamela Laskey; and Tidal Bore – Josh Fox.

Waterville

Hussey Medical LLC – Bob Hussey; The Cubby – Josh Kim; SledTRX – Jake Warn; The Good Crust – Heather Kerner; SubLocal – Reilly Kons; Wela – Michele DiGirolamo; and The Acadian – Chris Cavallari.

Top Gun is supported by corporate and nonprofit sponsors, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, local businesses, partner economic development organizations, and dozens of volunteer advisors and mentors around the state. Additionally, the Maine Technology Institute has provided a $25,000 cash prize to be awarded at a final statewide Showcase pitch-off to be held in May.

