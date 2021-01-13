What I witnessed last week in Washington, D.C., was an organized coup. Trump had a rally and got them all primed. I never thought I would see something so deplorable in my lifetime.
I fought and shed blood in Vietnam for this country. This is not what I fought for so long ago.
This was orchestrated by none other than Trump and his cronies. Trump needs to go to jail, for all of his crimes. Last week, he was trying to overthrow our government. He should be in jail.
It’s going to take President Biden a long time to fix the mess we are in. He will need help from all of us to get it done.
God bless America!
Thomas Lohnes
China Village
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
On Music Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: Terry Draper
-
Community
Kimberly Merrill earns degree from Concordia University, Nebraska
-
Community
32 businesses selected for Top Gun 2021 class
-
Community
Peary’s North Pole Quest to be discussed Jan. 20
-
Community
Central Maine Community College fall dean’s list
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.