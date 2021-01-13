What I witnessed last week in Washington, D.C., was an organized coup. Trump had a rally and got them all primed. I never thought I would see something so deplorable in my lifetime.

I fought and shed blood in Vietnam for this country. This is not what I fought for so long ago.

This was orchestrated by none other than Trump and his cronies. Trump needs to go to jail, for all of his crimes. Last week, he was trying to overthrow our government. He should be in jail.

It’s going to take President Biden a long time to fix the mess we are in. He will need help from all of us to get it done.

God bless America!

Thomas Lohnes

China Village

