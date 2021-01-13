Dimow has been a part of the Maine music scene for over 40 years. As a flutist, guitarist, vocalist and composer, he has performed with numerous groups. He also has created music for theater productions and other special projects.

Blue audiences have seen Dimow perform regularly with the Casco Bay Tummlers klezmer band; Choro Louco — Portland’s virtuoso Brazilian ensemble; and the Carl Dimow Jazz Quartet. He has composed music for all of these ensembles. He is known in flute circles worldwide for his award winning Klezmer Suite for Flute and Classical Guitar, which has been performed on five continents and recorded by a number of different ensembles.

Dimow taught jazz and folk guitar at Colby College for 36 years and continues to teach flute and guitar lessons from his home studio.

For this solo performance, he will be playing flute, bass flute and guitar. The repertoire will include blues, jazz, klezmer, Brazilian music, and Yiddish songs. There will be something for everyone — and this will be a rare chance to hear Dimow in a solo setting.

For more information, visit portcityblue.com.

.