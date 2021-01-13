State health officials reported a new daily high of 824 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with four additional deaths.

It’s the first time Maine has reported more than 800 new cases in one day. There have now been six days of at least 700 cases, all of them since Dec. 22.

The 7-day case average increased to 582, up from 364 cases this time last month and 173 cases two months ago. There have now been 31,150 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic reached the state in March. New cases were reported in every county, led by 198 in York County, 168 in Cumberland County and 100 in Kennebec County.

The number of deaths rose to 453, an increase of almost 200 just in the last month. Of the four reported Wednesday, two were in York County and two were in Penobscot County.

Hospitalizations had not yet been updated Wednesday morning, but as of Tuesday 203 individuals in Maine were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 68 in critical care and 27 on a ventilator. Since March, 1,201 people have been hospitalized at some point.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The sustained level of cases comes as the state continues its effort to vaccinate the first phase of individuals — health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facitlities. On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills said Maine will update its coronavirus vaccination plan in the coming days in response to new federal guidelines advising states to prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older and those with pre-existing conditions.

Maine also is considering making changes to the state’s guidelines to for administering COVID-19 vaccinations amid nationwide complaints that some hospitals are inoculating executives and others not directly involved in patient care.

