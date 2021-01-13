SABATTUS — A 1½-year-old girl was recovering Wednesday at a hospital after she was bitten by a dog at her home.

Police were called about 1 a.m. after it was reported a girl had been bitten in the face.

“It was ultimately determined the child got in between the dog, a 1½-year-old pit bull terrier named ‘Rev,’ and a toy he was playing with,” according to a Sabattus police news release. “Without warning or other provocation, Rev bit the girl on the left side of her face resulting in a severe wound to her cheek.”

The girl was taken by ambulance to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland where she underwent surgery, police said.

The girl remained at the hospital later Wednesday, accompanied by her mother.

Police said Animal Control Officer Jeff Cooper later responded to the home. Rev was placed in quarantine pending Cooper’s investigation, which was continuing.

