HALLOWELL — Hall Dale Elementary School reported a positive COVID-19 case Wednesday afternoon.

Because of the positive COVID-19 case and staffing limitations, fourth grade students at the school will be fully remote until Monday, Jan. 25.

Superintendent Tonya Arnold said either the school administration or school nurse will notify those who came in close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The rest of the elementary school will continue with their regular, hybrid schedule.

Arnold told the school community to use the health monitor everyday and to stay home if sick.

