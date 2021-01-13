Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and independent Sen. Angus King have called for the removal of President Trump via either the 25th Amendment or impeachment and conviction. They are both wrong.

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution was proposed by Congress and ratified by the states after the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963. The amendment provides for the removal of the president if he is unable to discharge his duties. It is clear from the legislative discussion that the word “unable” refers to a medical or other physical emergency. It was never intended to remove an unpopular president.

I did not watch or listen to the president’s remarks to the thousands of his supporters in Washington. But by all accounts he did not tell them to break into the Capitol or commit violence. That burden is on each person that violated the law, and they alone are responsible for their actions and consequences.

It is beyond disgusting that after four years of trying to destroy a duly elected president without basis or proof, the Democrats and their unpaid press spokesmen in the corrupt media want to lecture us about accepting the results of an election that 49% of Americans, by some polls, and more than 70% of Republicans, believe was fraudulent. Pathetic.

Bob Scheirer

Randolph

