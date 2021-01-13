SEWARD, Neb. — Kimberly Merrill of Richmond earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska in the fall of 2020.

Undergraduates earning a degree from Concordia were eligible for distinction or high distinction honors. The top 10% of graduates with the highest grade-point average in their respective colleges were designated as graduating with high distinction. An additional 15% were designated as graduating with distinction.

