FARMINGDALE – Jerry Holloway Shed, 81, of Farmingdale, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday Jan. 10, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Some men change the world by doing great things. Those men are remembered in history books and stories. Then there are men who change the world simply by being. They may have as much of an effect, or more on people who lived when they lived. An odd, but infectious laugh, spreads through many people. A piece of firm, but loving advice imparts wisdom. An act of selflessness inspires another to do the same. My father will not be in any history book. (Though I’m sure there will be a great many stories.) No, he is one of those men who changed the world simply by being.”

Jerry was born in Tulsa, Okla. on Oct. 21, 1939, the son of James and Mary (Holloway) Shed. He was a graduate of Wagoner High School in Wagoner, Okla. and later Mid State College in Augusta where he received an associate degree in Business. He joined the U.S. Navy in May 1957. After retiring in 1988 he worked at the Togus VA Center in the Claims Dept. until retiring in 2005. He also worked at McDonald/Douglas on B-52 electronics and Dorset Electronics, both in Tulsa.

He was an inspiration, a pillar of support and a world class storyteller who was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was an avid collector of coins, stamps and post cards of Gardiner and enjoyed metal detecting and fishing. Jerry loved his family beyond measure and treasured every moment with them. He was a long-time member of Smith-Wiley Post 4 American Legion in Gardiner where he served as Post Commander, 1st Vice Commander, Adjutant and Finance Officer. His fellow legionnaires will truly miss him.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Joe and Jimmie and wife Norma.

Jerry is survived by his son Charles Shed of Pittston, daughters Holly Shed of Farmingdale and Melissa Luce of Randolph; his grand-daughters Kristina and Kathryn, grandsons Darien and Xander; and sister Judy, of San Antonio, Texas.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 22. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required. A Spring burial with full military honors will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

